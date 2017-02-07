Fishermen Rescued After Snowmobile Goes Through Ice On Saginaw Bay

SAGINAW (WWJ) – Authorities are reminding fishermen to “use common sense” while out on the ice after two young men had to be rescued by the Coast Guard on Saginaw Bay.
Authorities say a 21-year-old man from Clarkston and his 20-year-old friend, from Akron, Mich., had been ice fishing and when they tried to ride their snowmobiles back to land around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, one went through the ice.
The Coast Guard responded to the scene with an airboat and located the men about two miles from shore. The crew rescued the man stranded in the water, while the other man was able to drive his snowmobile off the ice.
Both men had been drinking alcohol, officials said. The younger man was cited for minor consuming alcohol.
“This is the type of winter where it is apparent that there is no safe ice on Saginaw Bay,” police said in a statement. “The bay is not locked in by ice this year and (is) very susceptible to winds opening up the ice.”
Warmer than normal temperatures and run offs from recent rains also can undercut the ice. Police say they’ve received a report in the past few days that others have been rescued off the ice by a private citizen with an airboat.