Fourth Grade Student Suspended Over Threat To Shoot Teacher

GROSSE POINTE (WWJ ) – A Grosse Pointe fourth grade student has been suspended after threatening to shoot a teacher in a post on social media.
The fourth-grader at Poupard Elementary made the Snapchat post after school on January 31. The student, who was new at the school, was apparently upset with a class assignment.
The student admitted to making the post when confronted by school officials, who informed the child’s parents and turned the case over to police.
The parents assured police there were no weapons at the home and officials say it is unlikely the student would have followed through, but all threats must be taken seriously.
The student remains suspended from attending school as the investigation continues.