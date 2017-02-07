Loss Of GM Contract Means 166 Layoffs At Penske Automotive

WARREN (WWJ) – Pink slips are going out at Penske.
Penske Automotive says the recent loss of a General Motors contract means 166 employees will be laid off.
According to a notice filed with the state, the layoffs would be effective April 1st and could possibly be permanent. The layoffs will take place at seven Penske service locations in Detroit, Warren, Milford, Pontiac, Lansing and Grand Blanc.
Penske says the layoffs were forced because the company will no longer be providing GM with certain fleet and transportation services, due to the unexpected loss of a fair market bid.