CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Macomb County Avoids Dumping Waste Into Clinton River Amid Heavy Rains

February 7, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Fraser sinkhole

FRASER (WWJ) — Residents in Macomb County avoided having an already messy day turn messier.

After a day of heavy rain, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said crews were able to successfully avoid discharging any raw sewage into the Clinton River as work continues on the Fraser sinkhole site.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we are not going to have to dump raw sewage in the Clinton River,” Miller said Tuesday. “We had a rather intense rain event today by our rain gauges in this immediate area — about 0.9 inches of rain. Regardless of all of that, we think we’re OK here.”

Crews were able to shut down a pump station north of the sinkhole site, buying time for rainwater to run through the collapsed 11-foot interceptor under 15 Mile Rd.

Until work on a temporary sewer bypass at the collapse site near 15 Mile between Utica Rd. and Hayes Rd. is complete next month, Miller says every big rain until then will pose a threat.

“If we have a very heavy rain, a very intense rain in a short period of time — intensity is the key — we just can’t handle it,” Miller said.

Meantime, officials are still urging residents to be mindful of their water usage in the meantime.

“We need to ask people to continue to restrict their water usage,” Miller said. “I know it sounds like we’re crying wolf here — we really are not. This is sort of our life until we get the temporary bypass built, which probably won’t happen until the first part of March. At that point, we can all take a breath.”

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon told WWJ Newsradio 950 back in December that crews pumped sewage into the Clinton River as a way to alleviate possible flooding in nearby homes the day after the sinkhole opened.

About 20 homes on Eberlein Dr. — near 15 Mile Rd. and Hayes Rd. — were evacuated over the Christmas holiday weekend after a massive sinkhole began opening up underneath part of the neighborhood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia