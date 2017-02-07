Michigan Targeting Hawaii DC For Analyst Position

February 7, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Don Brown, Kevin Lempa, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

After investing handsomely in its coaching staff last month, Michigan is now searching for off-field analysts.

That search has led them to Hawaii’s defensive coordinator Kevin Lempa, who met with team officials over the weekend about a non-coaching position, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The meeting took place in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is looking to replace former defensive analyst Rick Finotti and former offensive analyst Jimmie Dougherty, both of whom left for on-field coaching jobs earlier this offseason.

Analysts do not count as coaches because they are barred by NCAA rule from doing any on-field coaching or off-campus recruiting, per MLive.com.

Michigan’s interest in Lempa could stem from his history with the team’s current defensive coordinator Don Brown. Lempa previously worked under Brown at both Maryland (2009-2010) and Boston College (2013-2015).

In 2016, Lempa helped the Rainbow Warriors to a 7-7 record and a victory in the Hawaii Bowl.

Michigan has had an active offseason in terms of its sideline personnel. In January, the Wolverines handed out long-term contracts to Brown, offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton, all of whom will make at least $1 million in 2017.

 

