Passenger Traffic Up In 2016 At Metro Airport

February 7, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Metropolitan Airport, DTW, Metro Airport

ROMULUS (AP) — Nearly a million more airline passengers used Detroit Metropolitan Airport in 2016 than in the previous year.

Passenger traffic topped $34.4 million last year at the airport in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. Officials partly credit the 960,000 increase to new domestic and international service.

The Wayne County Airport Authority also says takeoffs and landings were up by about four percent.

Four airlines and one cargo carrier have started service at the airport since 2014.

Joe Cambron, the authority’s air service development director, says airport officials meet throughout the year “with current and potential airlines with the goal of maximizing air service.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia