Report: Cost Of Upgrading Flint’s Water Plant Rises To $108 Million

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – A consultant says the cost of upgrading Flint’s water treatment plant is estimated at $108 million, up slightly from an earlier estimate.
The recent report by engineering and construction company CDM Smith includes $37 million for the construction of two, 21-million gallon water storage tanks and more than $34 million for pump and transfer station upgrades, The Flint Journal reported.
That figure is up slightly from a December draft report that put the cost at $105 million.
Flint will treat Lake Huron water from a new pipeline. The plant improperly treated water from the Flint River in 2014-2015, leading to the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water.
The report estimates work on the plant can be completed in 2019-2020. The state Department of Environmental Quality must agree to the final version of the consultant’s report.
