Steam-Grilled Romance: White Castle Taking Reservations For Valentine’s Day Dinner

February 7, 2017
DETROIT (WWJ) – So, you’re looking for a place to take your sweetie for dinner on Valentine’s Day. You want to share a meal in a romantic setting with soft lighting, flickering candles, tableside service and music to get you in the mood — but have no idea where to go.

Well, look no further — White Castle has you covered.

Nearly all of Michigan’s 41 White Castle restaurants will be catering to couples this Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The special candlelit dining experience — complete with hostess seating, individual servers and a decadent cuisine of Sliders, Chicken Rings and Gooey Butter Cake on a stick — is a yearly tradition for many couples, friends and families.

“Many couples have fond memories of first dates here, some even met for the first time at a White Castle – and then there’s the few who shared their wedding vows among friends and family in our dining room,” Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a statement. “This is a wonderful event for many of our guests who have shared memorable moments and family traditions at our restaurants over the years.”

This fun alternative to a traditional dinner has been a popular staple for Cravers across the country, but reservations are limited so book quickly – calling early is advised.

For more information and to make a reservation, call 248-477-1450 visit whitecastle.com.

