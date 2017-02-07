Thieves Target ATM Outside Detroit Marijuana Dispensary

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thieves made off with an ATM during a middle of the night smash-and-grab robbery in Midtown Detroit.
It happened at Detroit Grass Station, a gas station-turned medical marijuana dispensary at the corner of East Grand Boulevard and Beaubien Street.
The suspects used a red pickup truck to smash into a drive-up ATM, knocking the machine over. They then fled the scene in a second vehicle.
Police couldn’t say if the suspects were able to gain access to any cash.
Ron Simpson, who lives in the neighborhood, was surprised at the thieves’ brazen attitudes.
“You would think that the security cameras and things would be a deterrent, and this is five blocks away from a major precinct. So, go figure. I mean, you know, just five blocks away,” he said.
An investigation is ongoing.