$2,500 Reward For Tips In Case Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman

DETROIT (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips that lead to the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman who’s been missing for months.
Brandi Brown was last seen in September, 2016, in the area of 7 Mile Rd. and Forrer after she was released from the hospital following treatment from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Family members say her daughter’s 4th birthday came and went with no word from Brown, and that’s unlike her.
Brown is described as a black female, 5’5” tall and around 120 lbs. with a tattoo of her daughter’s name, “Alycia,” with the date 11-28-12, on her right shoulder. She was living in the 18000-block of Schafer in Detroit at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with who may have seen this woman or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
A tipster’s identity is always 100 percent anonymous.