Authorities Investigate Racist Emails Sent To University Of Michigan Students

February 8, 2017 6:44 AM

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say they’re investigating after some students at the University of Michigan received racist and anti-Semitic emails purportedly from a professor.

The emails, which were received Tuesday by computer science and engineering undergraduate students, included subjects such as “African American Student Diversity” and “Jewish Student Diversity,” according to multiple reports.

The computer science and engineering professor whose name was linked to the emails denies sending them. J. Alex Halderman says “the content of these emails is contemptible” and it takes “very little technical sophistication” to forge a sender’s email address.

School spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the incident “almost certainly involves a hacker” and is under investigation.

The Michigan Daily says two of the emails included the phrase “Heil Trump.” The emails prompted an early-Wednesday protest.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

