Dangerous Pothole Opens Up On I-75 Ramp To Lapeer Road

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Police are warning drivers of a pothole off I-75 in Auburn Hills so large it could take out a tire, a wheel or your car’s suspension if you don’t see it in the nick of time.
The massive pothole opened up overnight Tuesday in the right lane on the ramp from I-75 northbound to Lapeer Road.
Displaced cement chunks are reported at the pothole along with exposed re-bar, which could cause possible damage to your car if you drive through it.
Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell said orange cones mark where the pothole is, but it can sneak up on drivers who aren’t paying attention.
Officials say milder-than-usual weather is responsible for a number of potholes popping up across metro Detroit in recent days.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.