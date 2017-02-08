Delta Air Lines Offers Flight Waivers For Northeast Ahead Of Snowstorm

DETROIT (WWJ) – Delta Airlines is offering travelers a chance to change flight plans due to a snowstorm that is forecast for the east coast.
The waivers are good for flights scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. Some of the affected cities are Boston, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and New York. Re-booked flight must begin no later than Feb 12.
The storm could dump six to ten inches of snow in parts of the northeast.
If you wish to cancel your trip as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay (90 minutes or more), you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee if you are scheduled to travel to, from, or through the following destinations:
- Albany, NY (ALB)
- Allentown, PA (ABE)
- Bangor, ME (BGR)
- Baltimore, MD (BWI)
- Binghamton, NY (BGM)
- Boston, MA (BOS)
- Dulles, DC (IAD)
- Elmira, NY(ELM)
- Harrisburg, PA (MDT)
- Hartford, CT (BDL)
- Ithaca, NY (ITH)
- Manchester, NH (MHT)
- Newburgh, NY (SWF)
- New York, NY (JFK, John F Kennedy)
- New York, NY (LGA, LaGuardia)
- Newark, NJ (EWR)
- Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
- Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)
- Portland, ME (PWM)
- Providence, RI (PVD)
- Scranton, PA (AVP)
- State College, PA (SCE)
- Washington Reagan, DC (DCA)
- White Plains, NY (HPN)
For more information, visit delta.com.