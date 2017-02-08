Duggan Kicks Off Jobs Program For Young Detroiters

(WWJ) Jobs can be hard to come by for inner city youth, but Mayor Mike Duggan jump started the 2017 Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program Wednesday with a goal of raising more than $10 million to employ 8,000 city youth this summer.
Duggan said the annual effort will offer even more jobs this year, plus vocational training, training certifications and internships.
See the roster of jobs and other opportunities HERE.
The six-week program connects local businesses that want to provide summer jobs with the city’s youth, 14 to 24 years old.
In its first year, 5,600 young people were employed; last year it was 8,100.
Participants will be paid $7.50 per hour, and those 18 and older will make $8.90 per hour, per the website.