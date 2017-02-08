CBS62[1]
Ex-Dearborn City Clerk Charged With Embezzlement, Misconduct

February 8, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Dearborn

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A former Dearborn City Clerk is facing multiple charges, accused of stealing while in office.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, it’s alleged that 64-year-old Kathleen D. Buda “appropriated cash from an office cash box” on multiple occasions from November 12, 2015, to December 12, 2015.

Buda announced her retirement about a month after Michigan State Police raided the clerk’s office in December, 2016. At that time she told reporters that the investigation had nothing to do with her decision.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday before Judge Mark Sommers in Dearborn’s 19th District Court on one count of embezzlement by a public official, three counts of larceny in a building, and three counts of misconduct in office.

It’s unknown at this time how much money Buda allegedly took, or how it thefts were discovered. Worthy said the specific facts and evidence will be introduced in court at the preliminary examination.

