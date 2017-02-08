KFC Releases Pizza With Fried Chicken Crust — The Chizza [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Do you like pizza? Of course you do. How about fried chicken? Who doesn’t, right?
Well one of my favorite restaurants, KFC, decided to combine the two items and make an incredible-looking personal pizza called the Chizza.
Instead of your basic dough crust, the brilliant people at KFC are making the crust out of their famous fried chicken.
I am known to be quite the “fat boy” when I sit down to eat and this looks to be the most amazing invention since pants with pockets.
People on Twitter freaked out about the news.
There is only one slight problem with the Chizza, it’s only available in Singapore right now. If this item was made available in the United States would you buy one?