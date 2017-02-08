KFC Releases Pizza With Fried Chicken Crust — The Chizza [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Do you like pizza? Of course you do. How about fried chicken? Who doesn’t, right?

Well one of my favorite restaurants, KFC, decided to combine the two items and make an incredible-looking personal pizza called the Chizza.

Instead of your basic dough crust, the brilliant people at KFC are making the crust out of their famous fried chicken.

I am known to be quite the “fat boy” when I sit down to eat and this looks to be the most amazing invention since pants with pockets.

People on Twitter freaked out about the news.

Public service announcement: KFC coupons + the chizza looks amazing what even pic.twitter.com/mpK0hpq75n — fahms (@hellyeahfahmi) February 7, 2017

Just tried the new KFC CHIZZA, pizza topping + chicken crust!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/D6OJMa0ang — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) February 8, 2017

@KFC_UKI when is the chizza coming to the Uk then? Looks amazing!! — Michael Jury (@mikeydj89) February 8, 2017

OMG! It should make it here some day. It's not coming from banned country 😂🇺🇸#chizza#MAGA https://t.co/vux3YUdAm9 — Chuck Roberts (@BuckSixty) February 8, 2017

Is the KFC Chizza real because I need it in my life — 😇 (@xDaIsedx) February 8, 2017

#MunchieAlert: The Chizza from #KFC looks like stoner heaven! Would you get one? https://t.co/zzrfrlZnCN — The High Court (@thehighcourttv) February 8, 2017

There is only one slight problem with the Chizza, it’s only available in Singapore right now. If this item was made available in the United States would you buy one?