LaMelo Ball Scores 92 Points In Shameful Fashion [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

You may as well call me “salt bae” this morning as I am as salty as can be after the Michigan State Spartans were dismantled by the Michigan Wolverines Tuesday night. I didn’t think when I arrived at work I would see a more pathetic brand of basketball than I saw from the Spartans.

I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Boy, was I wrong.

LaMelo Ball, who plays for Chino Hills HS in California and is the brother of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points Tuesday night as his team took on Los Osos. Ball took 61 shots on the night.

What I saw insulted the game of basketball and should insult basketball fans. It’s cool to see 92 points by one player, but not the way he scored those points. If you watch the 15 minute highlight clip from the game, Ball seemed to cherry pick the entire game. He got lay up and lay up and I just don’t get how his coach thought it was a good game plan. On top of that, I don’t understand how the opposing coach didn’t just stick a player on him at all times so he couldn’t just get those layups.

The final score was 146-120 in a 32 minute game and like I said maybe I am just bitter about the Spartans this morning and I’m just hating on the young man. But this really rubs me the wrong way.

Ball is a five-star point guard for the 2019 class.