Masked Man Disarms Security Guard, Locks Employees In Office During Robbery At Detroit CVS

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for a gunman who locked employees in an office during a robbery at a drug store on the city’s west side.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy on W. McNichols Road at Wyoming Avenue.
Police say the store’s 50-year-old manager was sweeping the parking lot when a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask approached him at gunpoint.
The suspect disarmed a security guard and then locked all of the employees in an office. Police say he then took money from the safe and cash register and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.
One Comment
They need to close that one down..Too much bad stuff happens there..I’ve been there a few times….but they will rob, carjack or murder you in a Detroit minute there now..