Masked Man Disarms Security Guard, Locks Employees In Office During Robbery At Detroit CVS

February 8, 2017 10:00 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for a gunman who locked employees in an office during a robbery at a drug store on the city’s west side.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy on W. McNichols Road at Wyoming Avenue.

Police say the store’s 50-year-old manager was sweeping the parking lot when a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask approached him at gunpoint.

The suspect disarmed a security guard and then locked all of the employees in an office. Police say he then took money from the safe and cash register and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Anthony Alan says:
    February 8, 2017 at 10:17 am

    They need to close that one down..Too much bad stuff happens there..I’ve been there a few times….but they will rob, carjack or murder you in a Detroit minute there now..

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia