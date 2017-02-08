Police: Parents Kidnap Kids From Foster Care, Possibly Flee Michigan

BENTON HARBOR (WWJ) – Police in southwest Michigan are searching for two children who were kidnapped from foster care by their parents and possibly taken out of the state.
Police say 12-year-old Hailey Hall and 8-year-old Scottie Hall, Jr. were last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club in Benton Harbor. Earlier in the day, the two children were taken into protective custody and placed in foster care.
Police say the siblings were taken by their parents — 27-year-old Courtney Gibson and 34-year-old Scottie Hall — against a court order. The family possibly fled to Indiana, according to police.
Hailey Hall is described as a white female, approximately 5′ tall and 100 pounds with brown hair.
Scottie Hall Jr. is described as a white male, approximately 4’6″ tall and 65 pounds with brown hair.
Police say the parents may be driving a tan 2001 Lincoln four door sedan, with Indiana license plate XLL 123.
Anyone who spots the vehicle, children or parents is asked to contact police immediately or call 911.