State’s Top Court Orders Fresh Look At Jackson Murder Case

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered another look at the murder conviction of a man who says he was insane and affected by prescription drugs when he shot a man in Jackson County.
The case was sent back to the appeals court last week. The Supreme Court wants the appeals court to determine whether the testimony of a prosecution witness spoiled the 2013 trial for Michael Hamilton.
Rosemary Heise never evaluated Hamilton but told jurors that addicts will take extreme steps to get drugs.
Her job at the Jackson court was to determine whether people would benefit from drug treatment rather than jail. Heise isn’t a doctor or psychologist but was presented to Hamilton’s jury as an expert.
Hamilton is serving a life sentence for the death of Robert Marcyan.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.