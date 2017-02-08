Suspicious Package Left Outside DEA Office In Downtown Detroit; Bomb Squad Called

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit police bomb squad has surrounded the Drug Enforcement Administration office in downtown Detroit after a suspicious package was discovered.
The incident unfolded Wednesday morning at the building on Howard and First streets, just south of Michigan and Cass avenues.
The package was discovered in a pedestrian area. Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
Several streets are blocked to traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
