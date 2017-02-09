CBS62[1]
Chinese Leaders Reach Out To Michigan At Chinese New Year Festivities

February 9, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Chinese New Year Gala, Michigan Matters, Rick Snyder

Consul General Hong Lei wanted to bring leaders from Michigan and Guangdong, China together to  celebrate the Chinese New Year and discuss ways to build more economic and cultural bridges between the two.

The end result — the Chinese New Year Gala — which is being held this Saturday night in Dearborn. Over 1,000 people are expected to attend a dinner program and artistic performance being put on artists and performers from Guangdong who are traveling to the Motor City at the invitation of Lei.

Lei, who is the Consul General of People’s Republic of China in Chicago, along with Gov. Rick Snyder, Liang Xinjun, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and other leaders from Detroit and China will also be on hand.

Lei wanted to celebrate the sister relationship arranged last year between the state of Michigan and Guangdong.

Lei has been in charge of China’s Chicago office since last year and has several states he oversees on behalf of the Asian nation including Michigan.

Snyder has made China a focal point in his global economic efforts as he has made several trips there. Duggan accompanied him to Guangdong last year.

Lisa Gray, chair of the North American Chinese Coalition (NACC) along with numerous other local organizations, is also involved and helped arrange Saturday’s event.

Dinner speakers including Lei, Snyder, Evans, Liang Xinjun, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman and CEO of Fosun International, Johan de Nysschen, President of Cadillac, and Jack Hu, Vice President of University of Michigan.

Carol Cain, CBS 62 Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters” and columnist at Detroit Free Press, will serve as emcee of the program.

Cain has written much about China and produced/hosted CBS 62’s “Eye on the Future” Emmy-winning special “Building Bridges: From the Great Lakes to the Great Wall,” which focused on ties between Michigan and China.

Following the dinner program, there will be a performance of well-known artists from Guangdong.

(For tickets, dearborntheater.com or 313 943 2354)

