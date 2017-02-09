CBS62[1]
Early Morning Police Chase Ends In Deadly Crash

February 9, 2017 7:05 AM
police chase

INKSTER (WWJ) – One person was killed and another was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree during a police chase before dawn.

The chase started around 5 a.m. Thursday in Dearborn Heights when police attempted to stop a Chevy Cobalt and the driver took off.

A chase ensued that stretched into Inkster, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at the corner of Dartmouth and Sylvia, right across the street from an elementary school.

A woman was killed in the crash. She was initially thought to be a passenger in the vehicle, but police are now wondering if she was instead a pedestrian struck by the vehicle.

The male driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

