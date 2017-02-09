Early Morning Police Chase Ends In Deadly Crash

INKSTER (WWJ) – One person was killed and another was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree during a police chase before dawn.
The chase started around 5 a.m. Thursday in Dearborn Heights when police attempted to stop a Chevy Cobalt and the driver took off.
A chase ensued that stretched into Inkster, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at the corner of Dartmouth and Sylvia, right across the street from an elementary school.
A woman was killed in the crash. She was initially thought to be a passenger in the vehicle, but police are now wondering if she was instead a pedestrian struck by the vehicle.
The male driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
