Ex-Dearborn City Clerk Arraigned In Embezzlement Case

February 9, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Dearborn
Kathleen Buda (photo: Michigan State Police)

DEARBORN (WWJ) — A former Dearborn City Clerk appeared in court Thursday facing multiple charges, accused of stealing while in office.

Kathleen Buda, 64, was arraigned on seven counts of larceny, embezzlement and misconduct in the office.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, it’s alleged that Buda “appropriated cash from an office cash box” on multiple occasions from November 12, 2015, to December 12, 2015.

Buda announced her retirement about a month after Michigan State Police raided the clerk’s office in December 2016. At that time she told reporters that the investigation had nothing to do with her decision.

Michigan State police Lt. Michael Shaw couldn’t say much about the case, but did comment about theft by public officials in general.

“I think it’s important to note that public officials, we take an oath — as well as I do,” Shaw said. “We hold them to a much higher standard. So it doesn’t really matter, I think a lot of people were talking about was it $1 or $100 or a lot of money — $1 is too many for a public official.”

Bond was set at $50,000.

