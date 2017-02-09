CBS62[1]
Firefighters Wanted In Southfield: Retirement Leaves Fire Department In The Lurch

February 9, 2017 12:35 PM

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Southfield is looking for a few good men — firemen to be exact.

By the end of 2018, the city’s fire department will have to replace about 25 percent of its firefighters due to retirement. Fire Chief Johnny Menifee says he is hoping to hire 14 fire fighters and emergency medical technicians by the end of March.

“We’re going to have a tremendous turnover in our department in the next three years, so I’m going to be looking for a lot of individuals,” Menifee told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “I knew that coming in as a new chief that I was going to lose a lot of experience. It’s definitely a high priority for me to train and educate our new officers coming in and our new firefighters because experience has been able to help us a lot in keeping individuals safe.”

If you’re hired you’ll be busy with 12,000 medical calls each year and roughly 2,000 fires to fight. Chief Menifee said the pay is between $44,000 and $64,000 for entry level fire fighters, with EMTs making up to $70,000. Benefits include health insurance, dental & vision, life insurance, disability, and a defined pension plan.

Selected candidates will be subject to an extensive background investigation, and must successfully pass a psychological evaluation and physical exam prior to employment.

Interested applicants must be at least 18-years-old with a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid Michigan driver’s license, and no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions.

Apply in person at the City of Southfield Human Resources Department, 26000 Evergreen Road. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

For more information, visit cityofsouthfield.com.

  1. Justice Chick (@AttorneyTracey1) says:
    February 9, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Cheesy lead and it’s also SEXIST as all hell….Firefighters are MEN & WOMEN & OTHER.

