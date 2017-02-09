GM Recalls Older Sports Cars To Fix Air Bag Sensor Problem

Filed Under: auto recall, General Motors

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors is recalling more than 98,000 older sports cars in the U.S. and Canada because a faulty sensor can disable the front passenger air bag.

The recall covers the 2006 to 2010 Pontiac Solstice and the 2007 to 2010 Saturn Sky. The two-seat cars are no longer made and both brands have been scrapped by the company.

GM says in government documents that a sensor that determines if a child is sitting in the passenger seat can bend and become damaged over time. That can open an electrical circuit, causing the car to turn off the air bag.

The recall came after an owner petitioned the government seeking an investigation. GM has not yet developed a repair and says it will notify owners when one is ready.

