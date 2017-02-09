It’s National Pizza Day! Money Saving Deals Offered Across Metro Detroit

Tuesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and what a glorious day it is! You get to feast on a masterpiece of crunchy crust, tangy tomato sauce, gooey cheese and all the toppings you can handle.
Whether you’re a fan of the classic pepperoni, sassy pineapple ham, or the daring anchovy, you can get your pizza party on for less with these National Pizza Day freebies and deals:
• Domino’s
Several deals to choose from: One large three-topping pizza for $7.99; Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99; Any medium two-topping pan pizzas for $8.99; XL one-topping Brooklyn style pizza for $12.99.
• Hungry Howies
Get a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.
• Papa John’s
Papa John’s has taken National Pizza Day to a whole other level by offering special deals all month long. Get 50% off regular price pizzas; 25% off all regular price online orders; and an XL three-topping pizza for $10.
• Pizza Hut
Get two or more medium pizzas with as many toppings as you want for $6.99 each, or two large two-topping pizzas plus breadsticks for $19.99.
The chain is also partnering with Amazon for a special week-long promotion. Customers who use the Pizza Hut command for Alexa Voice Service on Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets will receive 30 percent off their order total.
• Pilot Flying J Truck Stop
Get a free slice of pizza. Simple as that!
• Marco’s Pizza
With these deals, you can get whatever kind of pizza you want and still save some cash. Get $3 off orders over $15 or $5 off orders over $20.
