Justin Verlander And Kate Upton Begin Planning Their Wedding With Four Simple Rules [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Planning a wedding is something I’ve never done. Recently I have stood up in two weddings, and I just wait for direction and try to not mess anything up.
Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander and arguably the world’s most popular super model Kate Upton are in the process of planning their wedding.
Upton tweeted out a photo of their preliminary plans for their big day — and if the four things they have planned are all they have planned then the wedding will be amazing. They don’t need to add anything else. On a piece of paper labeled “wedding notes,” it listed fun, party, tequila and food.
This seems like a perfect wedding to me. I can’t even begin to imagine what type of food they’ll have for all their celebrity friends, but how cool would it be if “salt bae” was there sprinkling salt on every piece of meat? (hint, hint)
I wonder if I will get an invite to the wedding? I have known Kate personally for 5 years now. Well, I awkwardly interviewed her five years ago so that has to mean something.