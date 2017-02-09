CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Justin Verlander And Kate Upton Begin Planning Their Wedding With Four Simple Rules [PHOTO]

February 9, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Planning a wedding is something I’ve never done. Recently I have stood up in two weddings, and I just wait for direction and try to not mess anything up.

Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander and arguably the world’s most popular super model Kate Upton are in the process of planning their wedding.

Upton tweeted out a photo of their preliminary plans for their big day — and if the four things they have planned are all they have planned then the wedding will be amazing. They don’t need to add anything else. On a piece of paper labeled “wedding notes,” it listed fun, party, tequila and food.

This is @justinverlander and me planning our #wedding #fun

A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

This seems like a perfect wedding to me. I can’t even begin to imagine what type of food they’ll have for all their celebrity friends, but how cool would it be if “salt bae” was there sprinkling salt on every piece of meat? (hint, hint)

Juicy🔪 #salt #saltbae

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

I wonder if I will get an invite to the wedding? I have known Kate personally for 5 years now. Well, I awkwardly interviewed her five years ago so that has to mean something.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia