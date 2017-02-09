CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Kwame Kilpatrick Says He Shouldn’t Have To Pay Any Restitution To Detroit

February 9, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: kwame kilpatrick

DETROIT (WWJ) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick doesn’t think he owes the city a dime for his crimes.

A federal judge ordered Kilpatrick to pay $1.6 million in restitution following his 2013 conviction for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes, saying that was essentially the amount of money the ex-mayor profited from during his racketeering scheme.

However, in recent court filings, Kilpatrick is arguing that he shouldn’t have to repay the city any money because it’s impossible to determine exactly how much damage he caused the taxpayers. He’s asking a judge to reduce the court-ordered restitution or eliminate it completely.

“It’s a rather complicated formula but the feds say that they believe the restitution amount is right,” said WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton. “They subtracted bids from the unsuccessful bidders which were bidding on projects done by Bobby Ferguson, who was also convicted in this case.”

Ultimately a judge will have to decide if the restitution amount is appropriate.

Kilpatrick, who received a 28-year prison sentence, is scheduled to be released in 2037 when he’s 67 years old. Some supporters believe he didn’t get a fair trial, while others say 28 years is simply more time than he deserves for his crimes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia