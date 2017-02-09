CBS62[1]
Macomb Legislator Looks To Put Limits On Firework Use

February 9, 2017 9:48 PM
Filed Under: fireworks

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — A State Representative from Macomb County is proposing changes to fireworks laws.

Democrat John Chirkun of Roseville has introduced legislation that would allow cities to prohibit the use of fireworks for all but nine days a year.

Current state law says fireworks can be shot off the day before, the day of and the day after any national holiday.

Michigan’s 2011 fireworks law allows residents to buy bigger fireworks and shoot them off with almost no local regulations.

This legislation would also allow locals to regulate the use of fireworks on the specified days between the hours of 11 p.m. and 10 a.m., except for New Year’s Day, when fireworks can only be regulated between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“People who enjoy a fireworks show should be able to see one, but we can’t have fireworks going off into the wee hours of the morning because that isn’t fair to the people who want peace and quiet and a good night’s sleep,” Chirkun said.

Chirkun’s legislation would limit fireworks to only New Year’s Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. His bill would also increase the fines for breaking a local ordinance to no more than $1,000 and allow local units of government to enforce local noise ordinances.

A second part of the legislation would allow communities in heavily populated areas to regulate or prohibit the sale of fireworks from tents.

Both the House and Senate would have to approve the legislation.

“We always need to be respectful of our neighbors. Everyone has the right to enjoy time with family and rest during holiday weekends, so it is important that we listen to these concerns and update the laws accordingly,” said state Rep. Patrick Green (D-Warren), a co-sponsor of Chirkun’s bill.

