Man Attacked, Robbed After Arranging Date With Woman Online

YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a date arranged online ended in an assault and robbery in Ypsilanti Township.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department said the crime took place just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, in near Michigan Ave. and Ridge Rd., north of Willow Run Airport.
The victim told responding deputies he “met a girl” via the “Meet Me” website — billed as a place to meet “awesome people” from all over the world, chat, and “start a successful relationship.”
He arranged for his new friend to pick him up at his home, and she arrived with an unknown black male in an SUV. After the vehicle pulled away, onto Appleridge and Woodruff, the victim said he was hit in the back on the head and then “jumped” by two black males as he tried to escape.
The man reported his phone and wallet were stolen before the suspects fled in an unknown direction.
There had been no arrest as of Thursday morning. An investigation is ongoing.