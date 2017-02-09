Michigan School Board Votes To Keep Redskin Name

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) – The Paw Paw School Board has voted to keep the Redskin name and image as their mascot.
The board voted 4-3 late Wednesday to keep the mascot, which has been a source of controversy for decades.
Members of the Native American community have long said the name is offensive, is connected with discrimination against them, and should be changed.
Supporters for keeping the mascot say the name is not used in a derogatory way and is a respected identifier for the community.
They say changing the name is an issue being pushed by outsiders who have no stake in the community.
