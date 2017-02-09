CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Police: Somerset Mall Thief Has Change Of Heart

February 9, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Troy

TROY (WWJ) – A remorseful thief decided not go through with a crime at an Oakland County mall.

Police say it happened Saturday on the south side of Somerset Collection, on Big Beaver Rd. in Troy.

An 18-year-old Detroit man entered the Neiman Marcus department store with an accomplice, at around 5:30 p.m., and both began walking out with nearly $300 in merchandise they didn’t pay for.

“Loss prevention was actively following him,” said Troy Police Sgt. Meghan Lehman. “As the young man was leaving the store, he decided he did not want to go through with stealing the items. He turned back around, turned the items back over to loss prevention, and told them he was sorry.”

“This does not happen very often,” she added.

The young man was arrested by police at the scene, and faces a charge of retail fraud – second degree. Lehman said she’s sure his change of heart will help when a judge determines his punishment.

“Even though this young man made the wrong decision in the first place, trying to backtrack and redo the decision and do the right thing was a good thing,” Lehman added. “But we hope that people will make the right decision right to begin with.”

The second suspect, who got away, remained at large on Thursday. Loss prevention was not able to provide a description to police.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Christopher Binkowski says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Amazing! I hope all goes well for him! I too had a change of heart years after stealing from stores – went back and confessed to the store managers and made restitution as much as I could.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia