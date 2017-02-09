Police: Woman Held Down, Raped By 71-Year-Old Man

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 71-year-old man is accused of rape in Ypsilanti Township.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department says the alleged incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Brookwood Apartments, just south of the I-94/Wiard Road interchange.
Police say the suspect was transporting the alleged 44-year old victim to another location when he made a detour to his home. While at the residence, the victim claims that the man forced himself upon her, held her down and had sexual intercourse with her.
The woman was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
A search warrant was executed at the location where the alleged crime occurred, and the man was located and taken into custody.
The two are said to be acquaintances.
An investigating is ongoing.