3 Options For Small Businesses Seeking Office Space In Detroit



If you’re a small business owner or entrepreneur, you’ve probably made some serious New Years resolutions for yourself and your business. If your resolution is to take your business to the next level by going brick and mortar, know that searching for the perfect office space for your business can take time. One good option for those just starting out is to find a co-working space that suits their needs and the needs of any potential employees. If you’re ready to ditch your local coffee shop or library this year in favor of a space you can call your own, see below for some great options for office space located in Detroit.



Bamboo Detroit

Bamboo Detroit is a fairly new co-working space, offering resources and square footage for businesses and individuals from all walks of life. What makes Bamboo unique is its diverse and inclusive culture of entrepreneurship, which is not often seen in traditional co-working spaces. Bamboo Detroit offers a 24/7 flexible office space, and has also recently expanded to a bigger office in Downtown Detroit. Work spaces at Bamboo range on a monthly basis from $40 to $800 with options for public or private spaces.



WeWork Merchant Row

Co-working space giant WeWork has announced several new locations for 2017, including Detroit Merchant’s Row featuring seven unique floors of city office space in a restored historic building. WeWork Merchant’s Row is in collaboration with Bedrock and the City of Detroit to seamlessly combine co-working spaces with private offices, common areas and conference rooms all under one roof in this historical building with a modern aesthetic. Teams of various sizes, in a diverse scope of industries are encouraged to utilize this space and community that will be located on Woodward Avenue, and is set to open officially in February 2017. Future members can join this location, as well as. The global community starts at only $45 per month with additional options for dedicated desks (hot desks) and private space for teams of one and up.



Junction 440

Junction 440 (powered by TechTown) is an affordable co-working space that hosts entrepreneurs, small business owners, and individuals via a flexible and active work environment. This space is ideal for those who thrive off camaraderie, since the space’s mission aims to improve the Detroit community. The space offers shared desks, conference rooms, opportunities, networking events and many valuable resources through their members. Junction 440 offers two price plans that include access to the space, amenities, conference room hours and a mailbox.

This article was written by Marie Flounoy for CBS Small Business Pulse.