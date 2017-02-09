State Senate Bill Passes To Help Charity Gambling Events

February 9, 2017 5:27 PM

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Senate has passed a bill that would organize rules for charitable organizations’ “millionaire parties.”

The bill would regulate the conduct and rules for the parties, such as allowing licensees to advertise events, use a member as a dealer at an event and allow licensees to use equipment that is owned, or rented from another qualified organization rental agreement approved by the executive director.

The revenue for the charities decreased after Gov. Snyder transferred regulation from the Charitable Gaming Division to the gaming board in 2012. Sen. Rick Jones, a Republican from Grand Ledge, sponsored the bill and says it is the first step in standing up for charitable organizations.

The bill passed on a 34 to 3 vote and now goes to the House.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

