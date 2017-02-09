CBS62[1]
Suspect Remains At Large In New Year’s Day Hit-And-Run

February 9, 2017 10:38 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are still trying to catch a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day that left a 42-year-old woman with critical injuries.

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Keating Street near East State Fair Avenue, just west of I-75 on the city’s east side.

Police say the woman was walking northbound along Keating when she was struck by the suspect, who was driving a dark-colored Ford SUV or pick-up truck. The woman was treated for non-fatal injuries.

The suspect is describes as a black male with a medium brown complexion in his late 40s, 6’1″ tall and 200 lbs. with a medium build, dark brown eyes, short black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red symbol on it and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2262 or 313-596-1462. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

