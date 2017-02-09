VCU Stuns George Washington In Final Second With Drawn Charge On The Final Inbounds Play [VIDEO]

WASHINGTON (AP) — JeQuan Lewis drilled two free throws with 0.4 seconds left and VCU needed a crazy finish to earn its fifth-straight win 54-53 over George Washington on Wednesday night.
VCU (19-5, 9-2 Atlantic 10) held a 52-50 lead when Lewis missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have iced the game. On the ensuing possession, George Washington’s Yuta Watanabe drilled a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left which appeared to give the Colonials the game.
During VCU’s subsequent inbounds play, Lewis drew a charging foul on George Washington’s Collin Goss. The foul sent Lewis to the line, where he made both to put VCU in front 54-53.
Jair Bolden missed a final 3-point attempt for the Colonials (12-12, 4-7).
Justin Tillman scored 11 points and Samir Doughty had 10 to lead VCU.
Bolden and Tyler Cavanaugh each scored 13 points for George Washington.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
\