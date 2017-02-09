VCU Stuns George Washington In Final Second With Drawn Charge On The Final Inbounds Play [VIDEO]

February 9, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: VCU

WASHINGTON (AP) — JeQuan Lewis drilled two free throws with 0.4 seconds left and VCU needed a crazy finish to earn its fifth-straight win 54-53 over George Washington on Wednesday night.

VCU (19-5, 9-2 Atlantic 10) held a 52-50 lead when Lewis missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have iced the game. On the ensuing possession, George Washington’s Yuta Watanabe drilled a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left which appeared to give the Colonials the game.

During VCU’s subsequent inbounds play, Lewis drew a charging foul on George Washington’s Collin Goss. The foul sent Lewis to the line, where he made both to put VCU in front 54-53.

Jair Bolden missed a final 3-point attempt for the Colonials (12-12, 4-7).

Justin Tillman scored 11 points and Samir Doughty had 10 to lead VCU.

Bolden and Tyler Cavanaugh each scored 13 points for George Washington.

