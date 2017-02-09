CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Wayne Gretzky Says He ‘Would Have Loved’ To Play Shortstop For Tigers

February 9, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Wayne Gretzky, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

If Wayne Gretzky had lived out his true childhood dream, there’s a good chance he would have manned shortstop at Tiger Stadium.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday morning, ‘The Great One’ said his first love was baseball, not hockey.

And there was one team he always wanted to play for.

The Tigers, for their part, certainly seem interested in making Gretzky’s dream come true. Should current shortstop Jose Iglesias be concerned?

A career in hockey worked out okay for Gretzky in the end. He played in 18 All-Star Games, claimed nine MVP awards and won four Stanley Cups. His 2,857 career points are far and away the most in NHL history, representing just one of his many records that will almost surely stand forever.

All of which makes us wonder: man, what kind of legacy could he have left in baseball? And would Alan Trammel still be remembered as the best shortstop in Tigers history?

Gretzky also touched on his experience at the NHL All-Star Game last month when he subbed in as coachof the Metropolitan Division All-Stars. (They won, of course.) He also helped coach a celebrity team featuring Justin Bieber, who was plastered against the boards by longtime NHLer Chris Pronger.

When Bieber got back to the bench, Gretzky shared some hard-earned advice.

“I told him…’Never go into the corners. You get hurt there and you can’t score from there, so don’t go there,'” Gretzky said with a laugh.

Part of Gretzky’s magic, of course, was making quick plays in tight spaces.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia