Wayne Gretzky Says He ‘Would Have Loved’ To Play Shortstop For Tigers

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

If Wayne Gretzky had lived out his true childhood dream, there’s a good chance he would have manned shortstop at Tiger Stadium.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday morning, ‘The Great One’ said his first love was baseball, not hockey.

Wayne Gretzky told us he wanted to be a baseball player first, not a hockey player. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) February 9, 2017

And there was one team he always wanted to play for.

Wayne Gretzky on @dpshow on baseball: "I would have loved to have been the SS for the Detroit Tigers. I grew up such a big Tiger fan." — Jason Beck (@beckjason) February 9, 2017

The Tigers, for their part, certainly seem interested in making Gretzky’s dream come true. Should current shortstop Jose Iglesias be concerned?

A career in hockey worked out okay for Gretzky in the end. He played in 18 All-Star Games, claimed nine MVP awards and won four Stanley Cups. His 2,857 career points are far and away the most in NHL history, representing just one of his many records that will almost surely stand forever.

All of which makes us wonder: man, what kind of legacy could he have left in baseball? And would Alan Trammel still be remembered as the best shortstop in Tigers history?

Gretzky also touched on his experience at the NHL All-Star Game last month when he subbed in as coachof the Metropolitan Division All-Stars. (They won, of course.) He also helped coach a celebrity team featuring Justin Bieber, who was plastered against the boards by longtime NHLer Chris Pronger.

When Bieber got back to the bench, Gretzky shared some hard-earned advice.

“I told him…’Never go into the corners. You get hurt there and you can’t score from there, so don’t go there,'” Gretzky said with a laugh.

Part of Gretzky’s magic, of course, was making quick plays in tight spaces.