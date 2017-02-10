3 Teens Charged In Westland Double Murder

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl could end up spending the rest of their lives in prison after being charged with a double murder in Westland that police say was drug related.

Dominik Charleston, Kobi Taylor, and Amber Tackett were arraigned Thursday in 18th District Court on several charges, including felony murder and armed robbery. Charleston is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder. All three were remanded to jail without bond.

The trio was arrested less than 24 hours after 19-year-old Jordan Baker, of Wayne, and 35-year-old Howard Wick, of Westland, were found shot to death.

Baker and Wick’s bodies were found around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Newburgh and Michigan Avenue, near I-275, after shots were reported.

“We had a couple calls of shots fired from the residents,” said Westland Police Sgt. Robert Wilkie. “We came out and we discovered that there was a person deceased. We further canvassed the area searching for more evidence, any suspects, and we located a second deceased suspect, also on the street.”

Baker and Wick’s bodies were separated by quite a distance, police said.

Wilkie said evidence from the scene showed the shooting appears to be drug-related.

Charleston, a Romulus resident, is charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of felony firearm.

Taylor, who police say is homeless, and Tackett, a Taylor resident, are both charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of felony firearm.

All three are due back in court for a probable cause examination on February 16.