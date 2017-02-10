59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Live On CBS This Sunday

WWJ RADIOTHON FOR THAW: AUCTION ITEMSDONATION ONLINE | CALL NOW 888-579-4950

February 10, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

The 59th annual GRAMMY awards will take place this Sunday, February 12th at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The ceremonies will be hosted by James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, and will broadcast live on CBS.

This year’s show will feature live performances from some of the biggest names in music including Adele, The Weeknd, Metallica and Carrie Underwood.

As far as nominations go, Beyonce leads the pack this year with nine including “Album Of The Year” and “Song Of The Year.” Other artists hoping to take home the hardware include Ariana Grande (two nominations), Justin Bieber (four nominations), Drake (seven nominations) and Demi Lovato (one nomination).

Check your local listings for more information and be sure to tune in to catch all the fun on Sunday night, only on CBS.

