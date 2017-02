DETROIT (97.1 The Ticket) — Mike Ilitch’s impact was felt throughout the entire metro Detroit region for more than 30 years.

One of his greatest accomplishments was turning the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers into perennial contenders in their respective leagues. Several hosts from 97.1 The Ticket reflected on Ilitch’s legacy after his death on Friday, including Bob Wojnowski of The Wojo Show.

[MORE: Current, Former Detroit Athletes React To Mike Ilitch’s Death]

Very sad news. Mike Ilitch has passed away. One of the great icons in Detroit sports and business gone at 87. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) February 11, 2017

I don't know if we'll ever see another owner who was equal parts loyal, passionate for winning and dedicated to his hometown. RIP Mr. I — Jamie Samuelsen (@JamieSamuelsen) February 10, 2017

Mike Ilitch was a great owner who did anything to win.A true champion of the city. Condolences to his family, RIP Mister I — michael stone (@stoney16) February 11, 2017

R.I.P MR I…….You changed Detroit and this World for the better and your legacy will last for ever…..Heart hurts… pic.twitter.com/dxT6huajch — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) February 10, 2017

Really sad to hear about Mr. Ilitch. He was a great man who genuinely cared about our teams here in Detroit!! #RIP — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) February 10, 2017

Mike Ilitch was a great owner for the Wings & Tigers. At first, had my doubts about him as a baseball owner, but he had such great passion — Dennis Fithian (@dennisfithian) February 11, 2017

Always tried to deliver a champion in Detroit. He will be missed. https://t.co/UMvWhUFcS4 — Kyle Bogie (@KyleBogie) February 10, 2017