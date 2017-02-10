CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WWJ RADIOTHON FOR THAW: AUCTION ITEMSDONATION ONLINE | CALL NOW 888-579-4950

Colts Release Linebacker Jackson In Cost-Cutting Move

February 10, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: D'Qwell Jackson, Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Linebacker D’Qwell Jackson became the first cost-cutting loss of the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason.

He probably won’t be the last.

New general manager Chris Ballard made his first significant move Thursday, releasing the 33-year-old defensive signal-caller as the Colts attempt to rebuild their struggling defense.

“D’Qwell is a consummate professional,” coach Chuck Pagano said in a release issued by team officials. “The way he approaches the game is second to none. His leadership and mentorship provided a valuable example for the younger players on this team. We are grateful for all of his contributions to the organization and wish him the best.”

Jackson was a three-year starter for the Colts and had one year remaining on the four-year contract he signed in 2014.

He led the team in tackles in each of his first two seasons and finished second last season despite being suspended the final four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

But releasing Jackson will save Indy $5.5 million under the salary cap and will allow to either bring in a younger player with more upside or go with two players, Edwin Jackson and Antonio Morrison, who filled in after Jackson was suspended.

It’s a decision that could be a precursor of what’s to come.

Franchise sacks leader Robert Mathis already has announced his retirement. Linebackers Trent Cole and Erik Walden and safety Mike Adams, all in their 30s, could become free agents next month. And if Ballard releases oft-injured defensive lineman Art Jones and cornerback Patrick Robinson, the Colts could clear another $7.6 million.

If all of those moves occur, Ballard would have an opportunity to turn one of the league’s older defenses into one of the younger ones virtually overnight.

When Ballard was introduced to local reporters on Jan. 30, he made it clear that’s where he intends to focus initially.

“Defense wins championships,” he said. “That definitely is a priority and that’s probably why I have such respect for Chuck because he is a defensive head coach.”

Jackson was Cleveland’s second-round draft pick in 2006 and played seven seasons with the Browns before joining the Colts.

He leaves the Colts with career totals of 1,219 tackles, 19 1/2 sacks, seven interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia