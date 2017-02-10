Driver Killed In Overnight Crash On I-96 Ramp To I-94

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating an overnight accident in Detroit that left a driver dead at the scene.
The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Friday on the eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94.
The Detroit Fire Department had to cut the roof off of the vehicle to reach the victim.
No further information about the crash or the victim has been released at this time.
The ramp was closed for just over two hours as police investigated the scene, but has since reopened.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.