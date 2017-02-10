CBS62[1]
Foster Homes Needed For ‘Leader Dog’ Moms; Help Raise The Next Generation Of Guide Dogs

February 10, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Leader Dogs for the Blind

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Calling all dog lovers: A non-profit is looking for foster homes to host Leader Dog moms.

Wi is hosting an orientation on Saturday, Feb. 25 to introduce people to what is involved with volunteering to host dog mothers, who birth pups that are later trained to guide the blind.

A recent research-based change in the breeding protocol for Leader Dog Moms, which is more beneficial to their overall health and longevity, allows the dogs to have litters while they are young and strong, and retire with the majority of their life still ahead of them. With the growing demand for guide dogs nationwide, the need for volunteers to host Leader Dog Moms is on the rise.

The most immediate need is for volunteers to host Leader Dog Moms for a period of two to two-and-a-half years, through up to four litters. After that, the Leader Dog Mom is spayed and the host may adopt her.

The orientation will introduce interested individuals to the Leader Dogs’ Breeding Stock Host volunteer opportunity and share information about the roles, responsibilities and rewards of being a host family.

Prospective volunteers will learn about why Leader Dog has a breeding program, the volunteer role of hosting a Leader Dog Mom, and the comprehensive support provided by Leader Dog’s breeding department and veterinary staff.

The orientation takes place 10 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Leader Dogs for the Blind’s Canine Development Center, 1039 S. Rochester Road in Rochester Hills.

For more information, call 888-777-5332 or visit leaderdog.org.

