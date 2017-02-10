Hit-And-Run Leaves Pedestrian In Critical Condition

ROMULUS (WWJ) — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run collision in Romulus on Friday night.
Romulus police say the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Middlebelt Road south of Eureka. A 43-year-old man was walking near southbound Middlebelt when he was hit by the vehicle.
After hitting the man, the beige or tan Buick Rendezvous kept traveling southbound.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the Buick with a front passenger headlight assembly damage and missing the passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information can contact the Romulus Police Department Traffic Services Bureau.