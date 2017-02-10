Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Hit-And-Run Leaves Pedestrian In Critical Condition

February 10, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: hit and run, romulus

ROMULUS (WWJ) — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run collision in Romulus on Friday night.

Romulus police say the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Middlebelt Road south of Eureka. A 43-year-old man was walking near southbound Middlebelt when he was hit by the vehicle.

After hitting the man, the beige or tan Buick Rendezvous kept traveling southbound.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the Buick with a front passenger headlight assembly damage and missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information can contact the Romulus Police Department Traffic Services Bureau.

