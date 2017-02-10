WWJ RADIOTHON FOR THAW: AUCTION ITEMSDONATION ONLINE | CALL NOW 888-579-4950

John Wick Returns Better Than Ever

February 10, 2017 2:59 PM By Terri Lee Sylvester
Filed Under: John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves

DETROIT (WWJ) – With the arrival of “John Wick: Chapter 2,” it’s clear that a new film franchise has been born.

John Wick initially burst onto the scene in 2014 with Keanu Reeves starring in the title role. His cool demeanor, good looks and killer skills with a pencil earned the movie cult status. For the unfamiliar, John Wick retired as a hitman after falling in love, getting married and settling down. After his wife dies, he’s forced back into action when thugs who want his prized car break into his home to steal it, killing his beloved dog in the process.

In this second installment, Wick has a debt to repay, and a former associate pays him an unannounced visit, looking to collect. Although Wick initially refuses, he learns that, based on an ancient assassin’s code, he has no choice but to comply.

Anyone who loves a good action flick won’t walk away from this film disappointed. It opens with a spectacular high-speed chase through the streets of New York, and the action doesn’t let up. There’s certainly no shortage of gunplay, and there’s a very lengthy list of particularly evil villains who all have one goal in mind: take out John Wick.

Along with Keanu Reeves, the film also features Common, Riccardo Scamarcio and Laurence Fishburne.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves, left) and The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne, right) in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise

Native Australian actress Ruby Rose, perhaps best known for her role as Stella in “Orange is the New Black,” delivers a particularly stunning and convincing performance as the top lieutenant to Wick’s former associate, Santino.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” is an excellent follow-up to the original. Speaking of the original, if you haven’t seen it yet, I would highly recommend that you see it — before “Chapter 2,” if possible — because they do tie together. But, whatever you do, don’t miss Reeves in this action-packed sequel because we haven’t seen the last of him.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” is rated R.

See you at the movies!

