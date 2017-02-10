Man Arrested After Shooting, Police Chase, Crash In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect is in police custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a shooting on Detroit’s east side and then crashed into a house.
According to Michigan State Police, a call about shots fire came in at 11:40 p.m. Thursday from the 11000 block of Whithorn, and troopers with the 9th Precinct Secure Cities Partnership rushed to assist.
A citizen in the area identified a vehicle that was fleeing the area as the alleged shooter, and when Detroit police attempted a traffic stop, the suspect lost control and struck the side of a home.
A DPD officer and MSP K9 trooper approached the Buick LeSabre, police said, and saw the male suspect in the vehicle with a silver over black semi-automatic pistol lying on the floorboard.
After a brief struggle with officers, the man was arrested.
There were no injuries reported. An investigation by Detroit police is ongoing.
“This is another example of the Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department working together to reduce violent crime in the Ninth Precinct.” said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. “However we cannot do it alone. Without this community member coming forward and pointing out this suspect, he may have gotten away.”
The suspect’s name has not been released pending formal charges in the case.