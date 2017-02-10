Man Sets Self On Fire In Highland Park Wendy’s Bathroom

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – A man has died, according to authorities, after he apparently set himself on fire at Highland Park Wendy’s.
City spokesperson Marli Blackmon says the man entered the bathroom at the fast food restaurant, on Woodward Ave., and came out engulfed in flames.
Employees tried to help the man and called 911. Firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze, Blackmon said, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was hurt.
It’s not known at this time how the fire was set or if it was intentional.
The man was not immediately identified. An investigation is underway.
