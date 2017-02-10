Police: Man In Stolen Car Leads Troopers In Chase On I-75

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit near the Rouge River Bridge construction zone.
Michigan State Police attempted to stop the driver of a Toyota Camry as he was allegedly traveling 81 miles-per-hour on northbound I-75, near Schafer, on Friday.
That’s when he fled, police say, speeding further northbound on the freeway until exiting at Livernois Ave. where he rear-ended a commercial box truck.
The Camry caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished by fire firefighters. Troopers removed the suspect from the car and he was taken into custody.
An investigation on scene revealed that the car he was driving was stolen, police said.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.
The man’s name has not been released pending formal charges.